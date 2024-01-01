Get ready to experience the OG vibes with our Gogi OG gummies from The Flower Collective. These gummies are the definition of original gangster, just like the OGs in Nepal. With a mix of Snow Lotus and Nepali OG strains, this batch is as classic and iconic as it gets. The terpene profile of 5.53% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving these gummies a unique flavor and effects that will have you feeling like you can climb Everest. With THC levels at 67.32% and CBG at 1.35%, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful and respected experience. So grab a tin of Gogi OG gummies in flavors of Honeydew and Sangria, and let these OG gummies take you on a journey to the highest peak of relaxation.

Show more