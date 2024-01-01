Get ready to experience the OG vibes with our Gogi OG gummies from The Flower Collective. These gummies are the definition of original gangster, just like the OGs in Nepal. With a mix of Snow Lotus and Nepali OG strains, this batch is as classic and iconic as it gets. The terpene profile of 5.53% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving these gummies a unique flavor and effects that will have you feeling like you can climb Everest. With THC levels at 67.32% and CBG at 1.35%, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful and respected experience. So grab a tin of Gogi OG gummies in flavors of Honeydew and Sangria, and let these OG gummies take you on a journey to the highest peak of relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.