Get ready for a flavor explosion with Goji OG from The Flower Collective. These medicated gummies come in two delicious flavors: Blue Ice and Sangria. With a THC percentage of 64.00%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. The combination of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus strains creates a blend that is both uplifting and relaxing, perfect for a day of adventure or a night of relaxation. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 6.75%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving these gummies a unique and tantalizing taste. So grab a tin of Goji OG and treat your taste buds to a cosmic experience.

