Get ready for a flavor explosion with Goji OG from The Flower Collective. These medicated gummies come in two delicious flavors: Blue Ice and Sangria. With a THC percentage of 64.00%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. The combination of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus strains creates a blend that is both uplifting and relaxing, perfect for a day of adventure or a night of relaxation. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 6.75%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving these gummies a unique and tantalizing taste. So grab a tin of Goji OG and treat your taste buds to a cosmic experience.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.