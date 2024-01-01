Give a big primal roar for Caesar, the top banana of the apes, who's swinging into action with Great Ape gummies from Higher Grade. These gummies don't monkey around. They're set to start a taste bud rebellion that'll make your mouth go ape. With a terpene percentage of 4.40%, including the gorilla-sized trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your palate is in for a wild ride. With a THC level of 71.96% and CBG level of 1.84%, these gummies have the power to swing you straight into a jungle of sensations. Grab a tin of Great Ape gummies and join Caesar's fight against flavour boredom. Time to go bananas over your edible experience!

