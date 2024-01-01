Give a big primal roar for Caesar, the top banana of the apes, who's swinging into action with Great Ape gummies from Higher Grade. These gummies don't monkey around. They're set to start a taste bud rebellion that'll make your mouth go ape. With a terpene percentage of 4.40%, including the gorilla-sized trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your palate is in for a wild ride. With a THC level of 71.96% and CBG level of 1.84%, these gummies have the power to swing you straight into a jungle of sensations. Grab a tin of Great Ape gummies and join Caesar's fight against flavour boredom. Time to go bananas over your edible experience!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.