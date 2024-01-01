Strap on your psychedelic helmet and get set for a wild journey with Host Cannabis' Grimmdigooo batch. Picture a wad of gooey, squishy slime but for your brain, and you've got the idea. This bad boy boasts a terpene percentage of 2.85%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Expect a high so cerebral, it's like your mind's been shot out of a cannon. These Sangria and Tropical Punch gummies are an ideal companion for artsy endeavors or adventurous explorations. So grab a tin of Grimmdigooo gummies and let your imagination run wild! Just be careful not to get too lost in the gooey abyss, or you might find yourself in a psychedelic wonderland!

