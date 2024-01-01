Strap on your psychedelic helmet and get set for a wild journey with Host Cannabis' Grimmdigooo batch. Picture a wad of gooey, squishy slime but for your brain, and you've got the idea. This bad boy boasts a terpene percentage of 2.85%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Expect a high so cerebral, it's like your mind's been shot out of a cannon. These Sangria and Tropical Punch gummies are an ideal companion for artsy endeavors or adventurous explorations. So grab a tin of Grimmdigooo gummies and let your imagination run wild! Just be careful not to get too lost in the gooey abyss, or you might find yourself in a psychedelic wonderland!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.