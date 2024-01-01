Get ready to sink into the couch and melt away with Summit's Guava Melt batch. These gummies are packed with the flavors of Blood Orange and Guava, making them a delicious treat for your taste buds. Perfect for those nights when you need some serious relaxation and therapeutic relief, this batch is like a ripe melty fruit that will leave you feeling soft, juicy, and completely at ease. With a terpene percentage of 2.40%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies are sure to transport you to a state of bliss. The THC content of 76.05% ensures a potent and long-lasting high, while the massive CBG level of 4.56% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Guava Melt and let the couch-lock take over. It's time to indulge in some melty fruit goodness.

