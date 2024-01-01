Get ready to have your taste buds melt with the Guava Melt batch from Summit. These gummies are a team-up of flavors, combining the tropical sweetness of guava with the tangy kick of passion fruit. It's a dynamic duo that will have your mouth doing somersaults of delight. With a terpene percentage of 7.45%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, giving it a unique and uplifting effect. And with THC levels at 74.88% and CBG at 3.90%, you can expect a potent and long-lasting experience. So grab a tin of Guava Melt gummies and let the flavor explosion begin!

Show more