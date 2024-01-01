Get ready to have your taste buds melt with the Guava Melt batch from Summit. These gummies are a team-up of flavors, combining the tropical sweetness of guava with the tangy kick of passion fruit. It's a dynamic duo that will have your mouth doing somersaults of delight. With a terpene percentage of 7.45%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, giving it a unique and uplifting effect. And with THC levels at 74.88% and CBG at 3.90%, you can expect a potent and long-lasting experience. So grab a tin of Guava Melt gummies and let the flavor explosion begin!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.