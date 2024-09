Summit’s Guava Nekter gummies are like a tropical vacation in a tin, blending the best of Guava Gelato and Creamsicle for a flavor explosion of guava and mimosa. With a THC content of 70.02% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are like the perfect brunch cocktail: refreshing, uplifting, and oh-so-smooth. Whether you’re looking to kick back or feel a little more like James Bond on a mission, these gummies have you covered. The 4.25% CBG adds a subtle layer of calm, like a secret agent’s cool under pressure. So, whether it’s time to relax or time to get in the zone, Guava Nekter is your go-to sidekick.

read more