The Flower Collective’s Hazed and Confused batch is here to take you on a wild ride, blending Super Lemon Haze x Gupta Kush #22 into a cosmic experience. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene at 6.75%, and a THC content of at 68.37%, these gummies are a perfect mix of power and fun. The flavors? Lux Cherry and Starfruit — because why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Whether you’re channeling your inner Ferris Bueller and taking a day off or just trying to unwind like The Dude from The Big Lebowski, these gummies will have you feeling like you’re floating through space. With a little CBG at 6.48%, it’s the perfect companion to keep you chill while your mind takes a little trip. So, open up the tin and let the adventure begin.

