Get ready to jam to the phat beats of the Headphone Jam batch from 710 Labs. This batch is like a mixtape of Papaya and Guavaz #74, creating a flavor explosion of Sour Raz and Strawberry that will leave you craving more tunes. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.74%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch is sure to hit all the right notes. The THC level of 74.55% will have you feeling like you're in the music video of your favorite song, while the CBG percentage of 0.79% adds a touch of funk to the mix. So grab your headphones, find a comfy spot, and let the Headphone Jam take you on a musical journey that will have you grooving all night long.

