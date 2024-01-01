Get ready to jam to the phat beats of the Headphone Jam batch from 710 Labs. This batch is like a mixtape of Papaya and Guavaz #74, creating a flavor explosion of Sour Raz and Strawberry that will leave you craving more tunes. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.74%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch is sure to hit all the right notes. The THC level of 74.55% will have you feeling like you're in the music video of your favorite song, while the CBG percentage of 0.79% adds a touch of funk to the mix. So grab your headphones, find a comfy spot, and let the Headphone Jam take you on a musical journey that will have you grooving all night long.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.