Get ready to have your mind blown with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch, Himalayan Honey. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Açai Berry and Honeydew, will take you on a psychedelic journey that would make Jimi Hendrix proud. With a terpene percentage of 6.93%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will transport you to a world of swirling patterns and mind-altering visuals, but maybe only in your mind. With THC levels at 75.55% and CBG at 1.32%, these gummies will elevate your consciousness and expand your perception of reality. So, grab a tin of Himalayan Honey and let the psychedelic vibes guide you through a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors and surreal experiences.

