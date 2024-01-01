Get ready to have your mind blown with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch, Himalayan Honey. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Açai Berry and Honeydew, will take you on a psychedelic journey that would make Jimi Hendrix proud. With a terpene percentage of 6.93%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will transport you to a world of swirling patterns and mind-altering visuals, but maybe only in your mind. With THC levels at 75.55% and CBG at 1.32%, these gummies will elevate your consciousness and expand your perception of reality. So, grab a tin of Himalayan Honey and let the psychedelic vibes guide you through a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors and surreal experiences.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.