Sticky bananas covered in honey are a beloved treat in many cultures, and Malek's Premium Cannabis has turned this delightful combination into their batch Honey Banana. These gummies are like a sticky, sweet dream come true, with the strains of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo blending together in perfect harmony. It's like a dessert that's been kissed by the gods themselves. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds an extra layer of complexity to the flavor, making each bite a truly tantalizing experience. With a THC percentage of 79.19% and a touch of CBG at 2.01%, these gummies are sure to provide a potent and uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissful and euphoric. So go ahead, indulge in the sticky goodness of Honey Banana and let your worries melt away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.