Sticky bananas covered in honey are a beloved treat in many cultures, and Malek's Premium Cannabis has turned this delightful combination into their batch Honey Banana. These gummies are like a sticky, sweet dream come true, with the strains of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo blending together in perfect harmony. It's like a dessert that's been kissed by the gods themselves. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds an extra layer of complexity to the flavor, making each bite a truly tantalizing experience. With a THC percentage of 79.19% and a touch of CBG at 2.01%, these gummies are sure to provide a potent and uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissful and euphoric. So go ahead, indulge in the sticky goodness of Honey Banana and let your worries melt away.

