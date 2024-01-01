Jack's Apple Cake is the ultimate wedding treat that will have everyone saying "I do" to another slice. Created by the master baker himself, Jack, this dank cake is the highlight of the celebration. With a mix of Wedding Cake and Apple Jacks strains, this batch is sure to be a hit. The high THC percentage of 76.02% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.97% adds a touch of relaxation. The terpene profile, with dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Ocimene, provides an experience of zen and serenity. Just like a wedding, this batch is a special occasion that deserves to be celebrated. So grab a slice of Jack's Apple Cake and let the festivities begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.