Jack's Apple Cake is the ultimate wedding treat that will have everyone saying "I do" to another slice. Created by the master baker himself, Jack, this dank cake is the highlight of the celebration. With a mix of Wedding Cake and Apple Jacks strains, this batch is sure to be a hit. The high THC percentage of 76.02% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.97% adds a touch of relaxation. The terpene profile, with dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Ocimene, provides an experience of zen and serenity. Just like a wedding, this batch is a special occasion that deserves to be celebrated. So grab a slice of Jack's Apple Cake and let the festivities begin!

