Brace yourself for a sweet, medicated trip to tastebud paradise! In House Melts’ Jelly Pie is here to serve a slice of heavenly delight in a handy tin. A combination of Grape Pie and Stardawg strains, this treat is not your granny’s pie. However, just like a perfectly baked pie, Jelly Pie offers a sweet and savory experience that makes you say "Where have you been all my life?" Whether you’re trekking up a mountain or sweating it out in spin class, this daytime delight provides a body-like high with pain relief. Don’t be green with envy, snatch up a tin of Jelly Pie and experience the unadulterated joy these gummies bring.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.