Brace yourself for a sweet, medicated trip to tastebud paradise! In House Melts’ Jelly Pie is here to serve a slice of heavenly delight in a handy tin. A combination of Grape Pie and Stardawg strains, this treat is not your granny’s pie. However, just like a perfectly baked pie, Jelly Pie offers a sweet and savory experience that makes you say "Where have you been all my life?" Whether you’re trekking up a mountain or sweating it out in spin class, this daytime delight provides a body-like high with pain relief. Don’t be green with envy, snatch up a tin of Jelly Pie and experience the unadulterated joy these gummies bring.

