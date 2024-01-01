`Get ready for a mammoth adventure with Jurassic Adventure gummies from Colorado Harvest Company. These dino-inspired treats are a time warp to the prehistoric era, where you can feel like a rambunctious Raptor on the run. Made to balance out your brain and body, these gummies will catapult your taste buds into a different era. Brimming with a terpene percentage of 3.12%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies pack a prehistoric punch that'll have you bellowing for more. With THC levels at a monstrous 70.49% and CBG at 2.44%, these gummies are not for the faint-hearted. So, grab a tin of Jurassic Adventure gummies, hold on tight, and let your taste buds go wild.

