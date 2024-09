Kaptain Insano is here to drop the elbow on your day with a Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch combo that would make Macho Man Randy Savage proud. With 70.21% THC and a terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch doesn’t just hit hard, it hits just right. Plus, the 1.62% CBC is like the secret sauce that keeps everything smooth, like butter on a hot pancake. Whether you’re ready to rumble or just want to chill like a villain, this tin is your ticket to the main event. So, grab a tin and prepare for a ride that’s more exciting than a car chase!

