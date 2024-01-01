Step into the world of Cushy Kush and the Minty boys with their latest batch, Kush Mints from Voda. This batch is a harmonious blend of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, with the perfect touch of flavors of Grape Punch and Honeydew. Just like their music, if they were a band, these gummies offer a relaxing and soothing experience that will transport you to a state of pure bliss. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.12%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies hit all the right notes, creating a symphony of flavors and effects to have you balance out. The THC level of 71.7% and CBG level of 2.50% add an extra kick to the mix, ensuring a truly euphoric experience. So grab your tin of Kush Mints and let the music of Cushy Kush and the Minty boys serenade your senses.

