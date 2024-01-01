Step into the world of Cushy Kush and the Minty boys with their latest batch, Kush Mints from Voda. This batch is a harmonious blend of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, with the perfect touch of flavors of Grape Punch and Honeydew. Just like their music, if they were a band, these gummies offer a relaxing and soothing experience that will transport you to a state of pure bliss. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.12%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies hit all the right notes, creating a symphony of flavors and effects to have you balance out. The THC level of 71.7% and CBG level of 2.50% add an extra kick to the mix, ensuring a truly euphoric experience. So grab your tin of Kush Mints and let the music of Cushy Kush and the Minty boys serenade your senses.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.