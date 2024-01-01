Rancho Relaxo's LA Haze gummies give you a taste of the City of Angels without the LA traffic. These tempting treats pay tribute to LA's notorious smoggy skies, full of that California Chronic. Packed with a 3.69% terpene blend, featuring heavyweights Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies are a tantalizing mix of flavors and effects. The Tropical Punch and Watermelon flavors will whisk your taste buds off to Malibu's sun-soaked beaches, while the THC content of 72.27% and CBG content of 5.26% ensures a potent experience. Grab a tin of LA Haze gummies, and let the haze sweep you off to a haven of blissful relaxation. It's like having an all-access pass to Tinseltown's most exclusive party, minus the paparazzi.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.