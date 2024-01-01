Rancho Relaxo's LA Haze gummies give you a taste of the City of Angels without the LA traffic. These tempting treats pay tribute to LA's notorious smoggy skies, full of that California Chronic. Packed with a 3.69% terpene blend, featuring heavyweights Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies are a tantalizing mix of flavors and effects. The Tropical Punch and Watermelon flavors will whisk your taste buds off to Malibu's sun-soaked beaches, while the THC content of 72.27% and CBG content of 5.26% ensures a potent experience. Grab a tin of LA Haze gummies, and let the haze sweep you off to a haven of blissful relaxation. It's like having an all-access pass to Tinseltown's most exclusive party, minus the paparazzi.

