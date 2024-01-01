Prepare yourself for the icy grip of Le'moon Freeze, a blend that'll have you shivering with delight. These Blue Ice and Starfruit flavored gummies, packed with a potent punch of 66.77% THC and 2.35% CBG, are your passport to a winter wonderland of awakened thought. The terpene profile, at a chilling 6.17%, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, provide a refreshing blast of invigoration. So get a tin of Le'moon Freeze, surrender to the cold feeling and the sway of the Le'Moon, and let your mind explore the icy peaks of your imagination. It's time to light the bonfire of creativity and enjoy a chilly evening of mental stimulation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.