Prepare yourself for the icy grip of Le'moon Freeze, a blend that'll have you shivering with delight. These Blue Ice and Starfruit flavored gummies, packed with a potent punch of 66.77% THC and 2.35% CBG, are your passport to a winter wonderland of awakened thought. The terpene profile, at a chilling 6.17%, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, provide a refreshing blast of invigoration. So get a tin of Le'moon Freeze, surrender to the cold feeling and the sway of the Le'Moon, and let your mind explore the icy peaks of your imagination. It's time to light the bonfire of creativity and enjoy a chilly evening of mental stimulation.

Show more