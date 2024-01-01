Hold on tight, because the Lemon Papaya Bomb gummies from In House Melts are about to take your taste buds on an explosive journey. This batch, born from the Super Lemon Haze and Papaya Bomb strains, combines the flavors of Grape Punch and Papaya to create a flavor explosion like no other. With a terpene profile boasting a 6.97% terpene percentage, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, you'll be rearing and ready to get your day started. With a THC content of 78.95% and CBG at 3.08%, these gummies are sure to deliver a potent and uplifting effect. So, buckle up and get ready for a taste sensation that will blow your mind!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.