Hold on tight, because the Lemon Papaya Bomb gummies from In House Melts are about to take your taste buds on an explosive journey. This batch, born from the Super Lemon Haze and Papaya Bomb strains, combines the flavors of Grape Punch and Papaya to create a flavor explosion like no other. With a terpene profile boasting a 6.97% terpene percentage, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, you'll be rearing and ready to get your day started. With a THC content of 78.95% and CBG at 3.08%, these gummies are sure to deliver a potent and uplifting effect. So, buckle up and get ready for a taste sensation that will blow your mind!

