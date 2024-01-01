Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Antero Sciences' Lemon Pineapple Burst gummies and prepare for a truly invigorating experience. These medicated gummies are infused with a mix of Pineapple Burst and Caps Frozen Lemonade strains, resulting in a burst of flavor that will awaken your senses. The terpene profile of this batch, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, contributes to the overall experience by providing uplifting and energizing effects. With a THC content of 75.40% and CBG content of 3.58%, these gummies offer a potent and enjoyable experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So grab a tin of Lemon Pineapple Burst gummies and let the burst of flavor take you on a journey of pure bliss.

