Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Antero Sciences' Lemon Pineapple Burst gummies and prepare for a truly invigorating experience. These medicated gummies are infused with a mix of Pineapple Burst and Caps Frozen Lemonade strains, resulting in a burst of flavor that will awaken your senses. The terpene profile of this batch, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, contributes to the overall experience by providing uplifting and energizing effects. With a THC content of 75.40% and CBG content of 3.58%, these gummies offer a potent and enjoyable experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So grab a tin of Lemon Pineapple Burst gummies and let the burst of flavor take you on a journey of pure bliss.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.