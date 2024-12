"Get ready to sip on sunshine with The Flower Collective’s Lemonade Haze! This refreshing sativa strain, a zesty fusion of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush #22, boasts a THC content of 63.8% and a lively terpene profile of 5.17%.



Let the delightful flavors of Grape Punch and Lux Cherry dance on your palate, making each gummy a refreshing treat that sparks joy. With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, Lemonade Haze promises an uplifting experience that brightens your day, ideal for going to Red Rocks or backcountry skiing on a bluebird day!



Boasting a solid CBG content of 5.43%, this gummy not only energizes but also promotes mental clarity, perfect for those moments when you need a boost without the jitters. So, pop a Lemonade Haze and let the sunny vibes inspire your next adventure!"

read more