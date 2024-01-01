Jump onto the chill train known as the Light Rail, courtesy of Bonsai Cultivation! Here's the deal - we've mixed Hype Train and Power strains together to create a daytime escape route. It's like the Denver Light Rail, only instead of stations, you're stopping at creativity and exploration. The THC content? A whopping 73.77%. CBG? We've got that too, at 1.42%. Expect a heady, cerebral ride. Oh, and did we mention the terpene profile of 5.29% with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene? So strap yourself in, grab a tin of these tasty Dragon Fruit and Watermelon gummies, and let the Light Rail whisk you away to Imagination Town!

Show more