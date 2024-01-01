Jump onto the chill train known as the Light Rail, courtesy of Bonsai Cultivation! Here's the deal - we've mixed Hype Train and Power strains together to create a daytime escape route. It's like the Denver Light Rail, only instead of stations, you're stopping at creativity and exploration. The THC content? A whopping 73.77%. CBG? We've got that too, at 1.42%. Expect a heady, cerebral ride. Oh, and did we mention the terpene profile of 5.29% with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene? So strap yourself in, grab a tin of these tasty Dragon Fruit and Watermelon gummies, and let the Light Rail whisk you away to Imagination Town!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.