Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of The Flower Collective's Lilac Sour Diesel gummies. These delectable treats are like a gentle caress from a lilac-scented breeze. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.42%, featuring the enchanting trio of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer benefits such as relaxation, stress relief, and a sense of calm. The THC content of 66.34% and CBG of 1.47% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and blissfully serene. So, whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply want to indulge in a moment of tranquility, these lilac-infused gummies are the perfect choice. Let Lilac Sour Diesel take away your worries and help you find some tranquility.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.