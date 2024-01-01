Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of The Flower Collective's Lilac Sour Diesel gummies. These delectable treats are like a gentle caress from a lilac-scented breeze. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.42%, featuring the enchanting trio of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer benefits such as relaxation, stress relief, and a sense of calm. The THC content of 66.34% and CBG of 1.47% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and blissfully serene. So, whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply want to indulge in a moment of tranquility, these lilac-infused gummies are the perfect choice. Let Lilac Sour Diesel take away your worries and help you find some tranquility.

