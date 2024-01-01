Liquid Imagination [Batch #2041] Blue Ice & Mimosa Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Prepare to have your mind blown with Liquid Imagination from Boulder Built. These gummies are like a burst of creativity in every bite, allowing you to tap into your liquid imagination and come up with innovative ideas. With a mix of Blue Zkittlez and Jet Fuel Gelato, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride with flavors of Blue Ice and Mimosa. The terpene profile of 3.06% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which will enhance your imagination and bring a burst of inspiration. With THC levels at a powerful 71.20% and CBG at 2.50%, this batch will fuel your creative fire and help you think outside the box. So grab a tin of Liquid Imagination and let your imagination run wild.

About this strain

Liquid Imagination is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Zkittlez and Jet Fuel Gelato. Liquid Imagination is named after its ability to spark creativity and enhance sensory perception. Liquid Imagination is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Liquid Imagination effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Liquid Imagination when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Liquid Imagination features flavors like piney, musky and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Liquid Imagination typically ranges from $15-$25 per gram. Liquid Imagination may leave you feeling uplifted, inspired, and ready for anything. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Liquid Imagination, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item