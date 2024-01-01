Prepare to have your mind blown with Liquid Imagination from Boulder Built. These gummies are like a burst of creativity in every bite, allowing you to tap into your liquid imagination and come up with innovative ideas. With a mix of Blue Zkittlez and Jet Fuel Gelato, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride with flavors of Blue Ice and Mimosa. The terpene profile of 3.06% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which will enhance your imagination and bring a burst of inspiration. With THC levels at a powerful 71.20% and CBG at 2.50%, this batch will fuel your creative fire and help you think outside the box. So grab a tin of Liquid Imagination and let your imagination run wild.

Show more