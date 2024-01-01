Liquid Imagination [Batch #2041] Blue Ice & Mimosa Flavors | 100mg
About this product
About this strain
Liquid Imagination is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Zkittlez and Jet Fuel Gelato. Liquid Imagination is named after its ability to spark creativity and enhance sensory perception. Liquid Imagination is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Liquid Imagination effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Liquid Imagination when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Liquid Imagination features flavors like piney, musky and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Liquid Imagination typically ranges from $15-$25 per gram. Liquid Imagination may leave you feeling uplifted, inspired, and ready for anything. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Liquid Imagination, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.