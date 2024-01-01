Liquid Love is the ultimate companion for those seeking a relaxing and therapeutic experience. This batch, created from a mix of Motorbreath and Canyon Candy strains, is perfect for winding down at the end of a long day. With a terpene percentage of 6.00, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a unique blend of flavors and effects. The THC content of 76.53% ensures a potent and long-lasting high, while the CBG level of 2.12% adds an extra layer of relaxation. Soiku Bano has truly captured the cannabis essence with this batch, providing a cozy and comforting experience for both the body and the mind.

