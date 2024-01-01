Liquid Love is the ultimate companion for those seeking a relaxing and therapeutic experience. This batch, created from a mix of Motorbreath and Canyon Candy strains, is perfect for winding down at the end of a long day. With a terpene percentage of 6.00, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a unique blend of flavors and effects. The THC content of 76.53% ensures a potent and long-lasting high, while the CBG level of 2.12% adds an extra layer of relaxation. Soiku Bano has truly captured the cannabis essence with this batch, providing a cozy and comforting experience for both the body and the mind.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.