Dive into a tin of MAC Boss gummies from The Flower Collective and taste the cosmic fusion of Free MAC and Mob Boss in every bite. With a THC potency of 59.66%, these gummies will take you on a flavorful journey through the galaxies. The trio of terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene at 6.70% work together harmoniously to create a symphony of effects that'll make you feel like you're floating among the stars. Indulge in these gummies for a celestial experience that's out of this world.

