Get ready to unleash your inner mad scientist with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Mad Scientist from The Trichome Collective. Created from a mix of the strains Test Tube and Tropaya, this batch is a scientific marvel. With a terpene percentage of 5.84%, this concoction is bursting with aromatic compounds that will transport you to another dimension. The top three terpenes work together in perfect harmony to create a flavor profile that is out of this world. With a THC percentage of 79.4%, this batch is not for the faint of heart. So put on your lab coat and get ready to conduct some delicious experiments with the Mad Scientist batch.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.