Get ready to unleash your inner mad scientist with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Mad Scientist from The Trichome Collective. Created from a mix of the strains Test Tube and Tropaya, this batch is a scientific marvel. With a terpene percentage of 5.84%, this concoction is bursting with aromatic compounds that will transport you to another dimension. The top three terpenes work together in perfect harmony to create a flavor profile that is out of this world. With a THC percentage of 79.4%, this batch is not for the faint of heart. So put on your lab coat and get ready to conduct some delicious experiments with the Mad Scientist batch.

