Malek's Special Mix from Malek's Premium Cannabis is a batch that is as unique as the man himself. This highly sought after blend, created from a mix of QuenepaZ and Crema de Papaya #1, is considered to be one of the most valuable and elusive mixes out there. The terpene profile of Malek's Special Mix is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, with a total terpene percentage of 4.85%. These terpenes, along with the high THC content of 75.23% and CBG content of 2.87%, contribute to the uplifting and energetic effects of this batch. So, if you ever get your hands on Malek's Special Mix in the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry or Mimosa, consider yourself lucky and enjoy the mystery and exclusivity that comes with it.

