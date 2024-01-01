Malek's Special Mix from Malek's Premium Cannabis is a batch that is as unique as the man himself. This highly sought after blend, created from a mix of QuenepaZ and Crema de Papaya #1, is considered to be one of the most valuable and elusive mixes out there. The terpene profile of Malek's Special Mix is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, with a total terpene percentage of 4.85%. These terpenes, along with the high THC content of 75.23% and CBG content of 2.87%, contribute to the uplifting and energetic effects of this batch. So, if you ever get your hands on Malek's Special Mix in the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry or Mimosa, consider yourself lucky and enjoy the mystery and exclusivity that comes with it.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.