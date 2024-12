"Craving a moment of bliss? Let In House Melts' Maple Dunks #2 transport you! This indica marvel, blending Black Maple #22 and Gary Payton, boasts a THC content of 71.31% and an enticing terpene profile of 7.14% to elevate your chill game.



Indulge in the refreshing flavors of Honeydew and Sour Apple, a combo that dances on your taste buds while soothing your soul. The magic of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool enhances your experience, bringing together relaxation and joy in perfect harmony.



With a touch of 1.54% CBG, you’ll find therapeutic benefits to keep the good vibes flowing. So, unwind with Maple Dunks #2, where every bite is a step closer to serenity."

