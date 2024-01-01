Brace yourself for an artistic awakening with Billo's masterpiece batch. We've blended the strains (Cap Junky x Platinum), creating a Picasso in a gummy! Like a surrealist painting, these gummies will whisk your mind off to the land of abstract thoughts and wild creativity. With a THC level of 66.89%, it's quite the punchy little number that's sure to have you feeling like a modern-day Da Vinci. The leading terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adding an intriguing twist to the plot. So get your hands on a tin of Masterpiece gummies, and let's get this creative party started!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.