Brace yourself for an artistic awakening with Billo's masterpiece batch. We've blended the strains (Cap Junky x Platinum), creating a Picasso in a gummy! Like a surrealist painting, these gummies will whisk your mind off to the land of abstract thoughts and wild creativity. With a THC level of 66.89%, it's quite the punchy little number that's sure to have you feeling like a modern-day Da Vinci. The leading terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adding an intriguing twist to the plot. So get your hands on a tin of Masterpiece gummies, and let's get this creative party started!

