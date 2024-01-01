Strap on your flip-flops and prepare for a tropical adventure with Antero Sciences' Maui Waui gummies. These little slices of paradise, infused with the OG Hawaiian strain, are like a postcard from the tropics that you can eat. With a burst of Dragon Fruit and Starfruit flavors, these gummies will transport you to your own private island. With a THC content of 75.92% and CBG at 3.58%, these gummies will have you swinging from the hammock in no time. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene is like your own personal reggae band, adding a bit of spice, earthiness, and citrus to your tropical tune. So, grab a tin of Maui Waui gummies and let the island vibes flow.

