Strap on your flip-flops and prepare for a tropical adventure with Antero Sciences' Maui Waui gummies. These little slices of paradise, infused with the OG Hawaiian strain, are like a postcard from the tropics that you can eat. With a burst of Dragon Fruit and Starfruit flavors, these gummies will transport you to your own private island. With a THC content of 75.92% and CBG at 3.58%, these gummies will have you swinging from the hammock in no time. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene is like your own personal reggae band, adding a bit of spice, earthiness, and citrus to your tropical tune. So, grab a tin of Maui Waui gummies and let the island vibes flow.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.