Ever wanted to experience summer in a tin? Look no further than Summit's Melon Juice batch. These gummies are like a cannonball into a pool of juicy melons – refreshing, exhilarating and oh-so-sweet. With a killer combo of Sour Apple and Watermelon flavors, these gummies are your ticket to a one-way flavor town. Crafted from the super strains, Big Apple Kush and Kush Mints Bx, this batch boasts a THC level of 73.57%. The terpene profile, boasting Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at a gigantic 8.52%, is the cherry on top. So grab a tin of Melon Juice gummies, sit back, relax, and let the good times roll.

Show more