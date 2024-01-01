Ever wanted to experience summer in a tin? Look no further than Summit's Melon Juice batch. These gummies are like a cannonball into a pool of juicy melons – refreshing, exhilarating and oh-so-sweet. With a killer combo of Sour Apple and Watermelon flavors, these gummies are your ticket to a one-way flavor town. Crafted from the super strains, Big Apple Kush and Kush Mints Bx, this batch boasts a THC level of 73.57%. The terpene profile, boasting Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at a gigantic 8.52%, is the cherry on top. So grab a tin of Melon Juice gummies, sit back, relax, and let the good times roll.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.