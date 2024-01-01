Get ready for Melon Mania with Summit's Melon Juice. It's a liquid gummy syrup infusion that will make you feel like a melon hugger. With a 5.89% terpene profile, it's loaded with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. The THC level of 68.90% is set to lift you to new elevations, with 3.96% CBG for that extra push. It's the ideal concoction for nights when deep relaxation and healing is on your agenda. Melon Juice is your fruity rescuer, ready to dissolve all your stress. So, loosen up and let the melon madness take over. The flavors are as mysterious as a superhero's secret double-life, leaving you guessing sip after sip.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.