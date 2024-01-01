Get ready for Melon Mania with Summit's Melon Juice. It's a liquid gummy syrup infusion that will make you feel like a melon hugger. With a 5.89% terpene profile, it's loaded with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. The THC level of 68.90% is set to lift you to new elevations, with 3.96% CBG for that extra push. It's the ideal concoction for nights when deep relaxation and healing is on your agenda. Melon Juice is your fruity rescuer, ready to dissolve all your stress. So, loosen up and let the melon madness take over. The flavors are as mysterious as a superhero's secret double-life, leaving you guessing sip after sip.

