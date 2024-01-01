Get ready to experience the beautiful and filthy sounds of Mersiv at Red Rocks on May 4th. These Kaya gummies, inspired by the bass wizard Mersiv's music, offer a riot of flavors that will have you doing Chants in Church with the homies on the rocks. With Grape Punch and Sour Apple in the mix, these gummies are as tasty as they are powerful. With a THC level of 71.61% and CBD at 3.15%, these gummies promise an out-of-this-world experience. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you care-free and enlightened. You won't be Out of Bounds, grab these Mersiv-inspired gummies, get to the Rocks, and get ready to Jump into Paradise!

