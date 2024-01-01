Get ready to experience the beautiful and filthy sounds of Mersiv at Red Rocks on May 4th. These Kaya gummies, inspired by the bass wizard Mersiv's music, offer a riot of flavors that will have you doing Chants in Church with the homies on the rocks. With Grape Punch and Sour Apple in the mix, these gummies are as tasty as they are powerful. With a THC level of 71.61% and CBD at 3.15%, these gummies promise an out-of-this-world experience. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you care-free and enlightened. You won't be Out of Bounds, grab these Mersiv-inspired gummies, get to the Rocks, and get ready to Jump into Paradise!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.