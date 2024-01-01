Get set for a melon extravaganza with Midori from Billo. This isn't your grandma's fruit salad—it's a wild ride into Melon Madness territory. With a THC content of 70.83%, Midori guarantees a body-numbing, couch-loving type of high. Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Pinene terpenes are the relaxation ringleaders, promising pure bliss. So, gobble up these Blue Ice and Sangria flavored gummies and take a one-way trip to melon mania with Midori.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.