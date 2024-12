Unleash your inner superhero with a sweet escape into the world of Mile High City. Let the potent blend of Starfighter and Sherbet take you on a thrilling journey of relaxation and euphoria. With THC levels at 59.51%, this batch packs a powerful punch that will uplift your spirits and melt away stress. Feel the calming effects of 1.77% CBG gently soothing your mind and body, while the top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool work their magic. These gummies are your ticket to a delightful escape from the ordinary.

