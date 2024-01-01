Dare to tap into your sassy side with Host Cannabis' batch Minx. These cheeky little gummies are concocted from a risqué blend of Chocolate Hash, Chocolate Thai, Chocolate Chunk, and Chocolate Rain strains, making you feel as audacious as a minx on the prowl. With a terpene percentage of 3.37%, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is your ticket to a head-in-the-clouds kind of fun. A THC level of 72.97% will have you embracing your audacious side, while a CBG level of 1.07% adds a tantalizing twist. Whether you're diving into a creative project or hosting a gathering, Minx will keep the fun and frolics going. Ready to unleash your inner minx? Let the shenanigans begin!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.