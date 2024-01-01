Dare to tap into your sassy side with Host Cannabis' batch Minx. These cheeky little gummies are concocted from a risqué blend of Chocolate Hash, Chocolate Thai, Chocolate Chunk, and Chocolate Rain strains, making you feel as audacious as a minx on the prowl. With a terpene percentage of 3.37%, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is your ticket to a head-in-the-clouds kind of fun. A THC level of 72.97% will have you embracing your audacious side, while a CBG level of 1.07% adds a tantalizing twist. Whether you're diving into a creative project or hosting a gathering, Minx will keep the fun and frolics going. Ready to unleash your inner minx? Let the shenanigans begin!

