Get ready to experience a miracle of galactic proportions, with Host Cannabis' Miracle Alien Cookies batch. This interstellar creation, made from a mix of Alien Cookies and Columbian x Starfighter, is said to be the work of extraterrestrial beings with advanced knowledge and technology. While there's no scientific evidence to support these claims, the potential effects of this batch are out of this world. With a THC percentage of 72.72% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. It's the ideal choice if you're looking for pain relief while still being able to function at work or power through your workout. So, grab a tin of these miraculous gummies and prepare to blast off into a state of relaxation and euphoria. Remember, miracles made by aliens may be a work of fiction, but the effects of this batch are very real.

