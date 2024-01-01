Welcome to the Mitten Cake Society, where we embrace the sweet side of life. As a member, you'll find our humble abode to be a sanctuary of camaraderie and delicious treats. Our mission? To spread the joy of cake and create a community of like-minded individuals. With our Mitten Cake Society batch, you'll experience a body-like high that's perfect for getting through your day. It's a great option for a post-workout pick-me-up or a hike in nature. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which provides pain relief and a sense of relaxation. So come on in, grab a tin of our Dragon Fruit and Pomegranate flavored gummies, and join us in celebrating the sweet life.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.