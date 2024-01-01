Welcome to the Mitten Cake Society, where we embrace the sweet side of life. As a member, you'll find our humble abode to be a sanctuary of camaraderie and delicious treats. Our mission? To spread the joy of cake and create a community of like-minded individuals. With our Mitten Cake Society batch, you'll experience a body-like high that's perfect for getting through your day. It's a great option for a post-workout pick-me-up or a hike in nature. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which provides pain relief and a sense of relaxation. So come on in, grab a tin of our Dragon Fruit and Pomegranate flavored gummies, and join us in celebrating the sweet life.

