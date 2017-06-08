Say hello to Mob Boss, the gummies that'll make you feel like the top dog, the kingpin, the big kahuna! Packing a punch with a THC level of 74.51% and a dash of CBG at 2.27%, this batch is your ticket to a mind-high that’ll have you feeling like you're the puppet master. The top-tier terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene contribute to a terpene percentage of 8.50%, further intensifying its effects. Ideal for day use, Mob Boss will have your creative juices flowing and your adventurous spirit soaring. Grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to channel your inner Al Capone, because with Mob Boss, you run the joint.

