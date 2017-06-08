Mob Boss [Batch #1926] Passion Fruit & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Say hello to Mob Boss, the gummies that'll make you feel like the top dog, the kingpin, the big kahuna! Packing a punch with a THC level of 74.51% and a dash of CBG at 2.27%, this batch is your ticket to a mind-high that’ll have you feeling like you're the puppet master. The top-tier terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene contribute to a terpene percentage of 8.50%, further intensifying its effects. Ideal for day use, Mob Boss will have your creative juices flowing and your adventurous spirit soaring. Grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to channel your inner Al Capone, because with Mob Boss, you run the joint.

Mob Boss, also known as "Mob Boss Tang Tang," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Tang Tang. This strain originates from California and has earned fame for its staggeringly heavy resin production.  Leafly reviewers tell us that  Lime OG’s effects include feeling energetic, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us they use Mob Boss for quick relief of muscle tension, mood relief, and appetite stimulation. The flavor of Mob Boss is sweet and floral with herbal citrus undertones. According to growers, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60-70 days indoors, but say this ultimately depends on how the traits are expressed. This strain was originally released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds.


About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
