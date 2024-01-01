Gear up for a grape-vasion with the Modified Grape batch from In House Melts. These gummies blend GMO and Purple Punch strains to create a distinctive experience. With an 8.55% terpene cocktail featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor whirlwind. But wait, there's more; these gummies bring the heat with a THC content of 70.84% and a CBG content of 3.51%. Add a smidgen of THC-V at 0.28% and a splash of CBC at 1.47%, and these gummies morph into a superhero candy. So pop open a tin of Modified Grape gummies and get ready for a voyage into the grape unknown.

