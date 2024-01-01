Gear up for a grape-vasion with the Modified Grape batch from In House Melts. These gummies blend GMO and Purple Punch strains to create a distinctive experience. With an 8.55% terpene cocktail featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor whirlwind. But wait, there's more; these gummies bring the heat with a THC content of 70.84% and a CBG content of 3.51%. Add a smidgen of THC-V at 0.28% and a splash of CBC at 1.47%, and these gummies morph into a superhero candy. So pop open a tin of Modified Grape gummies and get ready for a voyage into the grape unknown.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.