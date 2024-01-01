Prepare to be moonstruck by Moonblow from Soiku Bano! Like the moon, this batch is a natural satellite of relaxation that will orbit around your body, providing therapeutic relief and sending you off to dreamland. With a THC percentage of 74.69% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene at a massive 9.28%, Moonblow is the perfect companion for a night-time adventure. Its heavy body high will make you feel as if you're floating in the moon's low gravity, weightless and worry-free. So grab a tin of Moonblow, choose between the explosive Bottle Rocket Berry or the refreshing Watermelon flavor, and let the moonlight guide you to a state of blissful relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.