Prepare to be moonstruck by Moonblow from Soiku Bano! Like the moon, this batch is a natural satellite of relaxation that will orbit around your body, providing therapeutic relief and sending you off to dreamland. With a THC percentage of 74.69% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene at a massive 9.28%, Moonblow is the perfect companion for a night-time adventure. Its heavy body high will make you feel as if you're floating in the moon's low gravity, weightless and worry-free. So grab a tin of Moonblow, choose between the explosive Bottle Rocket Berry or the refreshing Watermelon flavor, and let the moonlight guide you to a state of blissful relaxation.

