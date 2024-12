"Get ready for a delightful escapade with Boulder Built’s Mr. Nasty! This indica powerhouse, a tantalizing cross of GMO and Grease Monkey, boasts a THC potency of 74.18% and a terpene profile of 4.72%, setting the stage for a relaxed yet engaging experience.



Savor the delicious blend of Bottle Rocket Berry and Pineapple Cooler, a fruity duet that invigorates your senses. The top terpenes—Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene—work in harmony to provide a mellowing effect that washes away stress, leaving you blissfully calm and ready to unwind.



With 2.86% CBG in the mix, you’ll enjoy heightened focus alongside that soothing high, making Mr. Nasty an ideal choice for a creative night in or a chill session with friends. Dive in and let the flavor take you on a journey to relaxation!"

