Introducing Mr. Suds, the lesser-known but equally captivating character in the world of cannabis. With a mix of Animal Mintz and Kush Mintz, this batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis is sure to leave you feeling squeaky clean. Take a bath! Clean your kitchen! Empty out that garage of all the junk you will never use! The possibilities are endless with Mr. Suds! The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving it a unique aroma that will transport you to a world of fresh laundry and sparkling clean surfaces. With a THC content of 78.93% and CBG at 1.77%, Mr. Suds is here to wash away your worries and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. So, grab a tin of Mr. Suds gummies and indulge in a clean and uplifting experience.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.