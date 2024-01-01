Introducing Mr. Suds, the lesser-known but equally captivating character in the world of cannabis. With a mix of Animal Mintz and Kush Mintz, this batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis is sure to leave you feeling squeaky clean. Take a bath! Clean your kitchen! Empty out that garage of all the junk you will never use! The possibilities are endless with Mr. Suds! The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving it a unique aroma that will transport you to a world of fresh laundry and sparkling clean surfaces. With a THC content of 78.93% and CBG at 1.77%, Mr. Suds is here to wash away your worries and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. So, grab a tin of Mr. Suds gummies and indulge in a clean and uplifting experience.

