Dive into a tin of My Bubbles gummies and let the flavors of Blueberry and Starfruit transport you to a world of pure bubbly delight. These treats, infused with a mix of Hash Plant and Hindu Kush strains, are like bubbles of joy bursting in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 5.56%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer not only a burst of flavor but also therapeutic benefits to help you relax and wind down after a long day. My Bubbles boasts a THC level of 69.61% and CBG of 2.59%, promising a potent and uplifting experience as your worries wash away like bubbles and soap, leaving you feeling clean and relaxed. So go ahead, indulge in these fruity delights and let the bubbles of relaxation and euphoria wash over you.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.