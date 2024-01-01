Dive into a tin of My Bubbles gummies and let the flavors of Blueberry and Starfruit transport you to a world of pure bubbly delight. These treats, infused with a mix of Hash Plant and Hindu Kush strains, are like bubbles of joy bursting in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 5.56%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer not only a burst of flavor but also therapeutic benefits to help you relax and wind down after a long day. My Bubbles boasts a THC level of 69.61% and CBG of 2.59%, promising a potent and uplifting experience as your worries wash away like bubbles and soap, leaving you feeling clean and relaxed. So go ahead, indulge in these fruity delights and let the bubbles of relaxation and euphoria wash over you.

