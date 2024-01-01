Hop aboard the Mystery Machine and embark on a psychedelic journey with our Mystery Van gummies! Inspired by the iconic van from "Scooby-Doo," these gummies are a groovy treat that will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With a trippy blue and green design, the Mystery Van gummies are like a disco party in your mouth. Infused with a powerful blend of Scooby Snacks and Dirty Taxi strains, these gummies provide a body-high perfect for your workout or hike. With a terpene profile of 4.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these far-out gummies offer pain relief and an energy boost. So grab your Mystery Van gummies, and let's get jinky with it!

Show more