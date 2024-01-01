Hop aboard the Mystery Machine and embark on a psychedelic journey with our Mystery Van gummies! Inspired by the iconic van from "Scooby-Doo," these gummies are a groovy treat that will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With a trippy blue and green design, the Mystery Van gummies are like a disco party in your mouth. Infused with a powerful blend of Scooby Snacks and Dirty Taxi strains, these gummies provide a body-high perfect for your workout or hike. With a terpene profile of 4.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these far-out gummies offer pain relief and an energy boost. So grab your Mystery Van gummies, and let's get jinky with it!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.