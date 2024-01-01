Indulge in the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit with Night Cap from HCH. This batch is the perfect companion for a post party intellectual chill session, where you can unwind and stimulate your mind at the same time. Just like the vibrant and exotic flavors of the fruits, the terpene profile of this batch is a delightful blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, with a total percentage of 5.40%. These terpenes add a spicy, earthy, and citrusy twist to the gummies, enhancing the overall experience. With a THC content of 69.79% and a touch of CBG at 1.45%, Night Cap provides a potent and relaxing high, perfect for end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. So grab a tin, gather your friends, and let the intellectual conversations flow as you savor the delicious flavors of Night Cap.

