Indulge in the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit with Night Cap from HCH. This batch is the perfect companion for a post party intellectual chill session, where you can unwind and stimulate your mind at the same time. Just like the vibrant and exotic flavors of the fruits, the terpene profile of this batch is a delightful blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, with a total percentage of 5.40%. These terpenes add a spicy, earthy, and citrusy twist to the gummies, enhancing the overall experience. With a THC content of 69.79% and a touch of CBG at 1.45%, Night Cap provides a potent and relaxing high, perfect for end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. So grab a tin, gather your friends, and let the intellectual conversations flow as you savor the delicious flavors of Night Cap.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.