Say "Ahoy!" to a new wave of relaxation and euphoria with the Ocean Zpray batch from In House Melts. This batch, a swashbuckling blend of Cranberry Z and Dulce De Uva, is like Batman and Robin teaming up in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 6.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are more powerful than Popeye on spinach. And with THC at 71.95% and CBG at 4.77%, you can expect a tsunami of bliss. So hoist the anchor and set sail on the S.S. Tranquility with Ocean Zpray gummies.

