Say "Ahoy!" to a new wave of relaxation and euphoria with the Ocean Zpray batch from In House Melts. This batch, a swashbuckling blend of Cranberry Z and Dulce De Uva, is like Batman and Robin teaming up in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 6.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are more powerful than Popeye on spinach. And with THC at 71.95% and CBG at 4.77%, you can expect a tsunami of bliss. So hoist the anchor and set sail on the S.S. Tranquility with Ocean Zpray gummies.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.