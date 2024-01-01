Get set to chill out with a pack of Orange Ice gummies from the one and only Rancho Relaxo. Picture this - you just broke a sweat after a hardcore game of beach volleyball, and you need some cool relief. That's where these gummies come in. Imagine tasting a delightful snow cone, but without the risk of a brain freeze. That's right; these gummies are the dessert equivalent of a refreshing dip in the pool. With Blood Orange and Blue Ice flavors, you'll feel like you're lounging under a palm tree on a secluded island. The blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes adds a kick, making it the ideal treat for those who like their snacks to bite back. With 73.04% THC and 4.10% CBG, these gummies are sure to elevate your mood. So grab a tin of Orange Ice gummies and let the summer vibe take you on a trip to cloud nine.

