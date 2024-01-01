Get set to chill out with a pack of Orange Ice gummies from the one and only Rancho Relaxo. Picture this - you just broke a sweat after a hardcore game of beach volleyball, and you need some cool relief. That's where these gummies come in. Imagine tasting a delightful snow cone, but without the risk of a brain freeze. That's right; these gummies are the dessert equivalent of a refreshing dip in the pool. With Blood Orange and Blue Ice flavors, you'll feel like you're lounging under a palm tree on a secluded island. The blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes adds a kick, making it the ideal treat for those who like their snacks to bite back. With 73.04% THC and 4.10% CBG, these gummies are sure to elevate your mood. So grab a tin of Orange Ice gummies and let the summer vibe take you on a trip to cloud nine.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.