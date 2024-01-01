Lazy Panda days on the Puffy couch are made even more enjoyable with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch of Panda Puffs. These gummies, created from a mix of Peanut Butter Breath and Açai Gelato strains, will have you feeling as relaxed and content as a panda munching on bamboo. Just like pandas, these gummies are designed for those who appreciate the simple pleasures in life - eating and sleeping. With a terpene percentage of 5.74%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a soothing and calming experience. The THC content of 68.95% ensures a potent and long-lasting effect, perfect for those lazy days when you just want to unwind. So, sit back, pop a Panda Puff, and watch your worries dissolve as if you were a panda sprawled out in a bamboo grove.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.