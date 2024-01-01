Lazy Panda days on the Puffy couch are made even more enjoyable with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch of Panda Puffs. These gummies, created from a mix of Peanut Butter Breath and Açai Gelato strains, will have you feeling as relaxed and content as a panda munching on bamboo. Just like pandas, these gummies are designed for those who appreciate the simple pleasures in life - eating and sleeping. With a terpene percentage of 5.74%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a soothing and calming experience. The THC content of 68.95% ensures a potent and long-lasting effect, perfect for those lazy days when you just want to unwind. So, sit back, pop a Panda Puff, and watch your worries dissolve as if you were a panda sprawled out in a bamboo grove.

